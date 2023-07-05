Open Menu

China's IPv6 Active Users Hit 763 Mln: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

HANGZHOU, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Active users of internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) hit 763 million in China by the end of May, accounting for 71.51 percent of the total user base, according to a recently released report.

The report on China's IPv6 industry development was unveiled during the second China IPv6 Innovation and Development Conference, which concluded Tuesday in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

As one of the organizers of this conference, Jinhua is the only city in Zhejiang Province selected as a national pilot city for IPv6 technology innovation and integrated application.

As of the end of May, the number of active IPv6 users in Jinhua had reached 5 million.

IPv6 is known as the next-generation Internet Protocol.

It not only provides a vast amount of address resources but also serves as a fundamental support for enhancing network capabilities, technological innovation, and industrial upgrading.

Ao Li, chief engineer of the China academy of Information and Communications Technology, said that China's IPv6 development has witnessed rapid growth in user numbers, a continuous increase in traffic share, and the expansion of application domains over the past 20 years.

China issued a plan to encourage large-scale adoption of the IPv6 network in 2017. According to the plan, by the end of 2025, network and terminal devices will fully support the adoption of IPv6 in China, and it will have the largest number of IPv6 users in the world by the end of 2025.

More Stories From Business