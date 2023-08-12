Open Menu

China's Iron Ore Imports Up 6.9 Pct In First Seven Months

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's iron ore imports up 6.9 pct in first seven months

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :China's imports of iron ore registered steady growth in the first seven months of 2023, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

During the period, China imported a total of 669 million tonnes of iron ore, up 6.

9 percent from the same period last year, according to the data.

In the January-July period, the average price of imported iron ore stood at 785.6 Yuan (about 109.77 U.S. Dollars), down 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Same Price From Million

Recent Stories

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

7 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

8 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

14 minutes ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

17 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

21 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

1 hour ago
President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose ca ..

President asks PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz to propose caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

4 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

13 hours ago
 ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business