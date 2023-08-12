BEIJING, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :China's imports of iron ore registered steady growth in the first seven months of 2023, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

During the period, China imported a total of 669 million tonnes of iron ore, up 6.

9 percent from the same period last year, according to the data.

In the January-July period, the average price of imported iron ore stood at 785.6 Yuan (about 109.77 U.S. Dollars), down 5.1 percent from a year earlier.