NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The imports and exports of east China's Jiangsu Province registered 2.05 trillion Yuan (about 287.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of 2023, accounting for 12.2 percent of China's total in the same period, Nanjing Customs said on Saturday.

The province's exports recorded 1.33 trillion yuan, and its imports reached over 717 billion yuan in the period.

In the first five months, Jiangsu's foreign trade value with the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rose by 2.9 percent and 3.1 percent, reaching about 327 billion yuan and 319.7 billion yuan, respectively.

During the same period, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road climbed 8.9 percent to reach nearly 600.7 billion yuan.

The province's exports of mechanical and electrical products, mobile phones, auto parts, and vessels suggested strong growth momentum during the period.