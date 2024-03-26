China's Jiangsu Reports Record Foreign Trade With BRICS Members In Jan-Feb
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Jiangsu Province, an economic powerhouse in east China, saw foreign trade with BRICS nations soar to a record 102.22 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2024, marking an increase of 36 percent year on year, according to Nanjing Customs
NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Jiangsu Province, an economic powerhouse in east China, saw foreign trade with BRICS nations soar to a record 102.22 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of 2024, marking an increase of 36 percent year on year, according to Nanjing Customs.
The value of trade between Jiangsu and India and Jiangsu and Brazil stood out, reaching 25.31 billion yuan and 23.87 billion yuan, respectively, in the first two months of the year. These figures reflect respective year-on-year growth rates of 12.1 percent and 36.4 percent.
According to the customs, this notable surge in trade figures can be attributed to Jiangsu's robust private sector.
Meanwhile, Jiangsu also made progress in exporting the three major tech-intensive green products, or the "new three" -- new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products, which are gaining popularity in the BRICS emerging markets.
BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market cooperative mechanism that initially featured Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On Jan. 1, 2024, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Ethiopia also joined BRICS, doubling its number of members from five to 10.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Encroachments from busy roads removed
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children
Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar
PSX gains 380 points
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
More Stories From Business
-
Measures taken to save motorcyclists from kite string harm: CTO20 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs expediting work on Gwadar Power Plant20 minutes ago
-
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company22 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken to transform prisons into reform centers: FCCI President30 minutes ago
-
NUMS allows engaging IFI in Medical City project30 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews CM's youth skill development programme49 minutes ago
-
16 development schemes worth Rs 72.997b approved49 minutes ago
-
SACM asks TEVTA to find-out opportunities of income1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
Finance minister terms tax award winners ‘national heroes’2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 380 points1 minute ago
-
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 271 minute ago