China's Jiangsu Sees Foreign Trade Growth In October

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China's Jiangsu sees foreign trade growth in October

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The total import and export of goods in east China's Jiangsu Province grew 5.4 percent year on year to 458.78 billion Yuan (about 64 billion U.S. Dollars) in October, local customs authorities said.

In October, the province's exports climbed 2.2 percent year on year to 291.76 billion yuan, while its imports stood at 167.02 billion yuan, up 11.7 percent year on year, according to Nanjing Customs.

In the first 10 months of this year, Jiangsu's total foreign trade reached 4.29 trillion yuan, with exports reaching 2.75 trillion yuan and imports hitting 1.

54 trillion yuan.

Private enterprises have become an important accelerator for the province's foreign trade growth. From January to October, the import and export volume of private enterprises reached 1.9 trillion yuan, up 5.9 percent year on year, accounting for 44.3 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume.

Jiangsu's trade with its five major partners -- the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan -- accounted for over 60 percent of its total foreign trade.

