China's Jiangsu Sees GDP Up 6.4 Pct In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

The GDP of east China's Jiangsu Province is estimated to grow about 6.4 percent year on year to reach 10 trillion yuan (about 1.45 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019, according to local authorities

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The GDP of east China's Jiangsu Province is estimated to grow about 6.4 percent year on year to reach 10 trillion Yuan (about 1.45 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, according to local authorities.

The per capita GDP of residents exceeded 120,000 yuan last year, according to the government work report delivered Wednesday at the annual session of the provincial people's congress.

Growth drivers were shifted at a faster pace last year. R&D investment surpassed 270 billion yuan, accounting for 2.

72 percent of the provincial GDP, while the number of high-tech enterprises reached 24,000, with a net increase of nearly 6,000.

The province also saw booming new forms of business. The size of the burgeoning digital economy reached 4 trillion yuan.

The operating income of business services, software and information technology services, and internet and related services increased 9.4 percent, 18.8 percent and 23.4 percent, respectively, in 2019. In 2020, Jiangsu aims to achieve a GDP growth of around 6 percent.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China Congress 2019 2020 Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

