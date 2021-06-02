UrduPoint.com
China's Jinan Sees 1,000 Freight Train Trips To Europe, Central Asia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:09 PM

Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, saw the 1,000th freight train depart for Europe and Central Asia on Wednesday amid further expansions of the cargo train service, local authorities said

The train, carrying goods worth approximately 3.35 million U.S.

Dollars, is expected to cross China's border through the northwestern land port of Horgos and reach Kazakstan in 12 days, according to the local railway operator.

In the first four months of this year, a total of 186 freight trains departed from Jinan to Europe and Central Asia, up 32.9 percent from the same period last year.

The figure was 542 in 2020, up more than 240 percent from the previous year.

Currently, the trains departing from Jinan link 46 cities located in 19 countries, transporting cars, home appliances, mechanical equipment, laser engraving machines and other export goods.

