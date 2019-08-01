(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :China's service trade totaled 398 billion Yuan (57.8 billion U.S. Dollars ) in June , data from the country's forex regulator showed.

Exports for service trade stood at 131.3 billion yuan, while service imports reached 266.

7 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

The country's trade in goods totaled 2.48 trillion yuan in June, with exports and imports reaching 1.44 trillion and 1.04 trillion yuan respectively.