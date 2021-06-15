UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Key Economic Indicators In May To Show Further Recovery: Analysts

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:38 PM

China's key economic indicators in May to show further recovery: analysts

China's major economic indicators including consumption and investment are expected to show resilient growth in May, according to market analysts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :China's major economic indicators including consumption and investment are expected to show resilient growth in May, according to market analysts.

The country's consumption will further pick up in May, led by a spending boom during the five-day May Day holiday, said Li Chao, chief economist with Zheshang Securities.

Li expects the consumption growth rate in May to be 12.9 percent year on year, with further recovery in the future.

Investments are also expected to maintain fast growth momentum with data pointing to price hikes of raw materials needed for infrastructure projects.

Lian Ping, chief economist at Zhixin Investment Research Institute, said that he expects the country's fixed-asset investment in the first five months to grow at around 18 percent year on year, slightly slower than the growth rate in the first four months due to higher comparison base last May.

The National Bureau of Statistics will release key economic data including retail sales, fixed-asset investment and industrial output on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price May Market National University

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.99 a barrel M ..

51 seconds ago

PM chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

ChiNext Index lower at midday Tuesday

3 minutes ago

Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 170 Taliban Milit ..

3 minutes ago

Australia-UK trade issues 'resolved', paving way f ..

7 minutes ago

China's SF Airlines expands fleet to 66 freighters ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.