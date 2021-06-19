UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Light Industry Reports Profit Surge In First Four Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 01:13 PM

China's light industry reports profit surge in first four months

Major companies in China's light industry registered robust profit growth and rapid expansion in revenue in the first four months of the year, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) --:Major companies in China's light industry registered robust profit growth and rapid expansion in revenue in the first four months of the year, official data showed.

Some 111,000 companies with annual revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3.11 million U.S. dollars) raked in 427.01 billion yuan in profits during the period, soaring 41.5 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The operating revenue of these companies totaled around 6.

71 trillion yuan in the January-April period, climbing 27.9 percent from a year ago.

Exports of China's light industry products stood at 275.75 billion U.S. Dollars in the first four months, surging 54.7 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In breakdown, exports of home appliances and plastic products continued to expand, marking year-on-year growth of 55 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exports China From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese-built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway transports ..

3 minutes ago

Body recovered from parliament lodges in Islamabad ..

27 minutes ago

Wall collapsed: One killed, two injured

26 minutes ago

Ebrahim Raeisia wins Presidential elections,  Pre ..

40 minutes ago

Top Djibouti Diplomat Says Russia Positive About E ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.