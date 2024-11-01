China's Listed Companies Report Growing Profits
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Companies listed on China's stock exchanges have reported net profit growth in the third quarter of 2024.
As of Thursday, 5,368 publicly-traded companies had released quarterly reports. Their combined net profits reached 1.52 trillion Yuan (about 213.7 billion U.S. Dollars) from July to September, growing 4.9 percent year on year and 3.
9 percent over the previous quarter.
From January to September, these listed firms reported 52.64 trillion yuan in operating revenues and 4.43 trillion yuan in net profits. Of them, 2,947 companies posted growth in operating revenues and 2,149 corporations saw an increase in net profit.
In the first three quarters, the publicly-traded companies invested 1.1 trillion yuan in research and development, representing a year-on-year growth of 3.9 percent.
