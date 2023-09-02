BEIJING, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Companies listed on China's A-share market maintained steady growth in the first half (H1) of 2023, data from the China Association for Public Companies showed.

The combined operating revenue of listed companies reached 35.39 trillion Yuan (about 4.93 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, climbing 1.61 percent year on year.

Their net profits stood at 3.19 trillion yuan, down 3.38 percent from a year earlier, the association said, citing H1 financial statements of 5,206 firms listed on the A-share market.

The data showed that China's listed companies maintained steady operation and continued to optimize their structure, while their prospects are expected to gradually improve, according to the association.