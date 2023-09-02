Open Menu

China's Listed Companies Report Steady Growth In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's listed companies report steady growth in H1

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Companies listed on China's A-share market maintained steady growth in the first half (H1) of 2023, data from the China Association for Public Companies showed.

The combined operating revenue of listed companies reached 35.39 trillion Yuan (about 4.93 trillion U.S. Dollars) during the period, climbing 1.61 percent year on year.

Their net profits stood at 3.19 trillion yuan, down 3.38 percent from a year earlier, the association said, citing H1 financial statements of 5,206 firms listed on the A-share market.

The data showed that China's listed companies maintained steady operation and continued to optimize their structure, while their prospects are expected to gradually improve, according to the association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Market From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

4 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

13 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

13 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

13 hours ago
AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

13 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

13 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business