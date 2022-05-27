UrduPoint.com

China's Lithium-ion Battery Output Tops 95 GWh In March-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :China's lithium-ion battery output topped 95 GWh during March and April as the strong growth momentum of the new energy vehicle sector continued to fuel expansion, official data showed Friday.

Specifically, the output of lithium-ion batteries used for power storage and for powering new energy vehicles stood at more than 10.5 GWh and 34.

6 GWh, respectively, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During the two-month period, China's exports of lithium-ion batteries were valued at 42.3 billion yuan.

China has been the world's biggest consumption market for lithium-ion batteries for five consecutive years. Last year, the industry's total production value exceeded 600 billion Yuan, according to the ministry.

