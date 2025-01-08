BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) China has made significant strides in lithium exploration, emerging as the world's second-largest holder of lithium reserves.

The China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources said Wednesday that the country's lithium reserves have increased from 6 percent to 16.5 percent of the global total, propelling it from sixth to second place in the world rankings.

A world-class spodumene-type lithium belt spanning 2,800 kilometers in west China has been discovered. The lithium resources found in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau's salt lakes have also seen substantial growth, positioning China as the third-largest salt lake lithium resource base globally.

Moreover, Chinese researchers have overcome significant technical challenges in extracting lithium from lepidolite, a mineral with high lithium content that has been difficult and costly to process.

Lithium is a critical element for a wide range of emerging industries, including electric vehicles, energy storage systems, mobile communications, medical treatments, and nuclear reactor fuel.

China's increased domestic lithium exploration is expected to reduce its reliance on foreign supplies and contribute to a more balanced global lithium market, experts said.