BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) Sales of China's 22 leading loader makers went up 14.2 percent year on year to 112,401 units in the first three quarters of 2021, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed.

Loader sales last month came in at 9,601 units, down 16.1 percent year on year.

During the period, some 25,952 loaders were exported to the overseas market, up 51.2-percent from the same period last year.

In September alone, loader exports jumped 19.6 percent year on year to 2,872 units.

The purchasing managers' index for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.6 in September, edging down from 50.1 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.