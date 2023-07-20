China's Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:55 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.55 percent Thursday, unchanged from the previous month.
The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.
2 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.
China lowered the one-year rate by 10 basis points to 3.55 percent last month. The over-five-year rate was also slashed by 10 basis points to 4.2 percent in June.
The monthly data is a pricing reference rate for banks, based on rates of the central bank's open market operations, especially the medium-term lending facility rate.