Open Menu

China's Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:55 PM

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.55 percent Thursday, unchanged from the previous month

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.55 percent Thursday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.

2 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

China lowered the one-year rate by 10 basis points to 3.55 percent last month. The over-five-year rate was also slashed by 10 basis points to 4.2 percent in June.

The monthly data is a pricing reference rate for banks, based on rates of the central bank's open market operations, especially the medium-term lending facility rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Bank Reading June Market From

Recent Stories

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fr ..

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fraud

11 minutes ago
 87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP ..

87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP Karachi

1 second ago
 Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stock ..

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stockholm

7 seconds ago
 Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

31 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

31 minutes ago
Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

1 hour ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

1 hour ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

38 minutes ago
 PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

32 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

2 hours ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks o ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks off

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business