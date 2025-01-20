China's Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 07:04 PM
China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.1 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.1 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month.
The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.6 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.
The LPR, released once a month, is a key benchmark for loan interest rate pricing. The one-year LPR and over-five-year LPR dropped 35 basis points and 60 basis points, respectively, since the start of 2024.
Lowered LPRs have kept loan interest rates at historically low levels. According to the latest data from China's central bank, the interest rate for newly issued corporate loans was approximately 3.43 percent last December, a year-on-year decrease of 0.
36 percentage points.
The interest rate for personal housing loans stood at 3.11 percent last month, representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.88 percentage points, the data showed.
China will further strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments by leveraging a range of monetary policy tools, including interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio, to maintain ample liquidity and ensure a supportive environment for social financing, Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said last week.
China's economy reached its annual growth target and expanded by 5 percent year on year in 2024, with its gross domestic product reaching 134.9084 trillion yuan (about 18.77 trillion U.S. dollars), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Japanese Ambassador
Dubai ranks world’s cleanest city in Global Power City Index for fifth consecu ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs first robotic bilateral kidney transplant fr ..
Tenth Meeting of Arab Finance Ministries' Deputies discusses digital transformat ..
Actress Kubra Khan confirms her wedding in February
Donald Trump all set for inauguration ceremony to take oath as 47th US president
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting
British Singer Christ Martin apologizes to Indians for ‘partition of India’ ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Dubai South, Expeditors sign agreement to open new facility at logistics distric ..
UAE National Orchestra Auditions extends deadline for applications
Imran Khan warns of no fourth meeting if judicial commission not formed in seven ..
More Stories From Business
-
Bitcoin hits record above $109,000 awaiting Trump4 minutes ago
-
US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Dec 20243 minutes ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St and Europe rally after Trump-Xi talks3 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week up5 hours ago
-
Finance minister leaves for Davos to attend WEF annual meeting6 hours ago
-
China's central bank conducts reverse repos Monday3 minutes ago
-
First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport6 hours ago
-
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged3 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks rebound amid positive market trends7 hours ago
-
S Korea's central bank slashes forecasts over political crisis3 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 202510 hours ago