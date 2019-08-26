UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Local Gov't Bond Issuance Falls In July

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:59 PM

China's local gov't bond issuance falls in July

China's local governments slowed their pace of issuing bonds in July after a sharp increase a month ago, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :China's local governments slowed their pace of issuing bonds in July after a sharp increase a month ago, official data showed.

The value of local government bonds issued in July totaled 555.9 billion Yuan (about 79 billion U.S. Dollars), down from a monthly high of 899.6 billion yuan in June, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In the first seven months, local governments issued nearly 3.4 trillion yuan of bonds, including 1.95 trillion yuan worth of special-purpose local government bonds aimed at providing financial support for public-interest projects.

To further spur the economy, China has eased the restrictions on infrastructure construction financing, allowing local governments to use part of special-purpose bonds as project capital to support major national infrastructure projects.

Local authorities were also required to accelerate bond issuance and try to complete the annual bond quota by the end of September.

MOF data also showed outstanding local government debt amounted to 21.07 trillion yuan by the end of July, below the official ceiling of 24.08 trillion yuan set for the year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Turkish Lira June July September From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DP World, CCC Group to develop &#039;Traders Marke ..

1 minute ago

Putin Relieves Russian Ambassador to UK Yakovenko ..

1 minute ago

Matric Supplementary exams from Aug 31

1 minute ago

Two GLONASS-M Satellites Currently Removed From Se ..

1 minute ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 75% Complete - Operator

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh Ambassador

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.