BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The value of China's local government bond issuance stood at 794.9 billion Yuan (about 122.7 billion US Dollars) in June, data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed on Monday.

The June performance brought total local government bond issuance to 3.

34 trillion yuan in the first half of the year.

Of the total, special bond issuance came in at 1.73 trillion yuan in the January-June period, while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 1.61 trillion yuan, according to MOF data.

By the end of June, China's outstanding local government debts stood at approximately 27.58 trillion yuan.