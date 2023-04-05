Close
China's Logistics Activities Expand In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

China's logistics activities expand in March

BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :China's logistics sector reported steady growth in March as measures to boost consumption and stabilize demand paid off, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 55.5 percent in March, up 5.

4 percentage points from February, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The sub-index for business activity expectations reached 58.1 percent in March, expanding for a fourth consecutive month, indicating that logistics firms had an optimistic view of the sector's future development.

