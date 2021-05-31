UrduPoint.com
China's Logistics Sector Basically Back To Pre-pandemic Level

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:03 PM

China's logistics sector basically back to pre-pandemic level

China's logistics industry has basically returned to pre-pandemic level thanks to steady growth continuing in April, industrial data showe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :China's logistics industry has basically returned to pre-pandemic level thanks to steady growth continuing in April, industrial data showed.

The value of the country's social logistics reached 97.4 trillion Yuan (about 15.25 trillion U.S.

Dollars) in the first four months of this year, up 20 percent year on year, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

With the January-April growth rate in 2020 and 2021 averaging at 7.2 percent, the sector's size and growth rate have basically bounced back to pre-pandemic level, the federation said.

The combined revenue of the logistics sector amounted to 3.6 trillion yuan in the January-April period, jumping 34.3 percent year on year, according to the federation.

