(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's logistics sector continued robust performance in June, propelled by growing transport demand, an industry report showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) China's logistics sector continued robust performance in June, propelled by growing transport demand, an industry report showed Tuesday.

The index tracking the country's logistics market stood at 51.6 percent in June, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month but still above the boom-bust line of 50 percent, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The warehousing index gained 0.1 percentage points from May to 48.5 percent in June, data from the federation showed.

He Hui, chief economist at the federation, stated that the deepened integration of China's supply chain from upstream to downstream has strengthened business demand and operational resilience, laying a solid foundation for future upturn.

Breaking down the data, the total business volume index reached 51.6 percent, with the index for new orders standing at 51.9 percent. Notably, the business expectations index stood at 55.3 percent, staying in the high-climate zone for four consecutive months.