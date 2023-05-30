UrduPoint.com

China's Logistics Sector Expands In First 4 Months

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China's logistics sector expands in first 4 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first four months of the year, industry data showed Tuesday.

Social logistics rose 4.4 percent year on year during the period to 107.6 trillion Yuan (about 15.19 trillion U.S.

Dollars), said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

In the January-April period, logistics for industrial products went up 3.6 percent year on year, up 0.6 percentage points from that of the first quarter.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 7.5 percent year on year in the first four months, 0.8 percentage points higher than that of the first quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China From Industry

Recent Stories

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

16 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

27 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

27 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

31 minutes ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.