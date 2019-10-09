China's logistics activities rebounded in September after losing steam for four consecutive months, industrial data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :China's logistics activities rebounded in September after losing steam for four consecutive months, industrial data showed.

The Logistics Performance Index stood at 53.8 in September, increasing 2.9 percentage points from August, the highest level so far this year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 reflects contraction.

The federation attributed the rising growth to robust production and construction activities during autumn.

The sub-indices for new logistics orders, finished fixed asset investment and logistics employment all increased over the previous month, indicating robust market demand, improving infrastructure and stable employment.

The sub-index for business expectations stood at 60.9 in September, pointing to stable growth momentum for the sector.