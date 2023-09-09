Open Menu

China's Logistics Sector Remains Stable In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China's logistics sector remains stable in August

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :China's logistics sector saw steady performance in August, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 50.3 percent last month, down 0.

6 percentage points from July, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

China's logistics sector remained stable in August, said He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, adding that the logistics sector is likely to see sustained recovery in the future with policy incentives taking effect.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Reading July August Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to suppo ..

1 hour ago
 India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

2 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

3 hours ago
 ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business