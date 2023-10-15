BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's logistics sector saw a steady performance in September thanks to policy support and growing market demand and expectations, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country's logistics market performance stood at 53.5 percent last month, up 3.

2 percentage points from August, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

He Hui, chief economist of the CFLP, attributed this rise to the impact of policy incentives, and a gradual recovery of market demand and expectations, while adding that the logistics sector is likely to see sustained recovery in the future.