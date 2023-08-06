Open Menu

China's Lottery Sales Surge 50.4 Pct In First Half Of 2023

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :China's lottery ticket sales surged 50.4 percent year on year to about 273.9 billion Yuan (about 38.35 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the welfare system stood at approximately 89.82 billion yuan during the period, an increase of 20 percent year on year, the data revealed.

Lottery tickets sold to support the sports industry surged 71.7 percent year on year to 184.08 billion yuan, mainly driven by sports events and lottery games promotion, the ministry said.

In June alone, sales of lottery tickets in China reached 48.73 billion yuan, up 52.4 percent year on year.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses and public welfare projects, as well as to fund prizes.

