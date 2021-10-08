UrduPoint.com

China's Major Coal Production Region In Full Throttle To Ensure Supplies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

China's major coal production region in full throttle to ensure supplies

Ordos in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a major coal production hub, is making efforts to raise production to cope with the country's rising energy demand in the coming winter and sprin

HOHHOT, Oct. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Ordos in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, a major coal production hub, is making efforts to raise production to cope with the country's rising energy demand in the coming winter and spring.

The regional departments of energy and land resources have jointly facilitated the approval procedures for new coal mine production to ensure the supply.

China has taken a slew of measures to cope with the emergency of tightened power supply since September.

Ordos has so far boosted its daily output to over 2.1 million tonnes, reaching the peak since the beginning of this year.

The city has newly approved a total of 107 open-pit coal mines with temporary land use approval, with a ratified production capacity of 169 million tonnes, since the beginning of this year.

By October, the city had 225 coal mines in normal production, with a total production capacity of 640 million tonnes a year.

Power outages in September had halted factory production and hit families in some regions.

Thermal power still takes up a large share of China's energy output, accounting for about 70 percent of the country's power generation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Mongolia Hub September October Share Million

Recent Stories

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Murato ..

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Muratov for Safeguarding Freedom of ..

25 seconds ago
 Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct i ..

Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct in August year-on-year

27 seconds ago
 Dates for SSC, HSSC results not finalized yet: Cha ..

Dates for SSC, HSSC results not finalized yet: Chairperson PBCC

28 seconds ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,915,569, death ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,915,569, death toll surpasses 450,000

30 seconds ago
 FEATURE - Two Generations of Afghan Mothers Step U ..

FEATURE - Two Generations of Afghan Mothers Step Up to Help Daughters Under Tali ..

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand's Northland tightens COVID-19 restrict ..

New Zealand's Northland tightens COVID-19 restrictions

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.