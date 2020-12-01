UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Manufacturing Activity Hit Decade-High In November - Caixin

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:50 AM

China's Manufacturing Activity Hit Decade-High in November - Caixin

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of China rose to 54.9 in November, the highest level since December 2010, as the economy actively rebounds after pandemic shocks, a business survey by Caixin showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing PMI rose by 1.3 points compared to October's gauge.

According to Caixin, the economy accelerated the pace of recovery in November in parallel with the rebound of supply and demand in the manufacturing sector. The indices of production and new orders, in turn, reached their decade peaks.

The Chinese business outlet noted that external demand also continued growth for the fourth month in a row, even though it is still inferior to domestic demand. This lag is mainly due to the fact that production in many countries has not rebounded yet to prepandemic levels.

The growth of supply and demand also reflected in the labor market, positively affecting employment indicators. In November, the Caixin employment index hit its highest level since June 2011.

The surveyed companies are generally optimistic about their prospects for the next year, although their optimism is slightly weaker than in October. These expectations are fueled primarily by state support measures and hopes for a global economic recovery.

Caixin's data is based on a survey of more than 500 factories across the country and is closely monitored by investors. The country's National Bureau of Statistics put the official manufacturing PMI at 52.1 in November.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China June October November December Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

OIC strongly condemns suicide attack on army camp ..

20 minutes ago

OIC strongly condemns terrorist attack on innocent ..

20 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal protest against a private ..

25 minutes ago

&#039;Looking to the future with optimism is the E ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan records 67 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: Celebrations must be tempered with caut ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.