BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.2 in April, down from 51.9 in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The April reading was affected by insufficient market demand and a high base in the first quarter, the bureau's senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

Breaking down the headline figure, the production index and the new orders index reached 50.

2 and 48.8, respectively.

The PMIs of equipment manufacturing, the consumer products industry and high-tech manufacturing stood at 50.1, 49.8 and 49.3, respectively.

Market sentiment remains stable as the sub-reading for business expectation stood at 54.7, said Zhao.

Sunday's data also showed that the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector stood at 56.4 in April, down from 58.2 in March.