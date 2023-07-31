Open Menu

China's Manufacturing PMI Up In July

Published July 31, 2023

China's manufacturing PMI up in July

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :China's manufacturing sector witnessed an improved business climate in July as a key indicator went up for a second straight month, official data showed Monday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector came in at 49.3 in July, up from 49 in June and 48.8 in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

Among the 21 surveyed industries, 10 reported expansion in July, up from 8 a month earlier. There was an overall improvement in the manufacturing climate, NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

Monday's data also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI -- 51.5 in July -- has stood well above the boom-or-bust line for seven consecutive months, which indicated robust activities in the service and construction industries.

Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing businesses maintained a stable outlook as the sub-indexes measuring market expectations were in the high-climate zone, Zhao said, noting that the Chinese economy has maintained its recovery trend.

