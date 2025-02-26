Open Menu

China's Mechanism For Small, Micro Firms' Financing Generates Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM

China's mechanism for small, micro firms' financing generates results

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) China's efforts to promote financing coordination for small and micro companies are already bearing fruit, official data showed.

Since a coordination mechanism for supporting small and micro enterprises in obtaining financing was established in October 2024, total credit granting has exceeded 10 trillion Yuan (about 1.4 trillion U.S. Dollars), the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said at a meeting on Tuesday.

Over 50 million business entities, including small and micro firms, and self-employed businesses, have been visited since the initiation of the working mechanism, which was led jointly by the NFRA and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), according to the NFRA.

The two departments emphasized at the meeting the need to eliminate various hidden barriers that impede financing for the private sector and small and micro companies and called for all-out effort to support these businesses to overcome challenges and achieve healthy development.

Looking ahead, it was agreed that the mechanism should play a more substantial role and guide banking institutions to increase resource investment and improve service levels to assist companies in increasing orders and expanding markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

55 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

10 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

11 hours ago
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

12 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

12 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

12 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

12 hours ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

12 hours ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business