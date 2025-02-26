China's Mechanism For Small, Micro Firms' Financing Generates Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) China's efforts to promote financing coordination for small and micro companies are already bearing fruit, official data showed.
Since a coordination mechanism for supporting small and micro enterprises in obtaining financing was established in October 2024, total credit granting has exceeded 10 trillion Yuan (about 1.4 trillion U.S. Dollars), the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said at a meeting on Tuesday.
Over 50 million business entities, including small and micro firms, and self-employed businesses, have been visited since the initiation of the working mechanism, which was led jointly by the NFRA and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), according to the NFRA.
The two departments emphasized at the meeting the need to eliminate various hidden barriers that impede financing for the private sector and small and micro companies and called for all-out effort to support these businesses to overcome challenges and achieve healthy development.
Looking ahead, it was agreed that the mechanism should play a more substantial role and guide banking institutions to increase resource investment and improve service levels to assist companies in increasing orders and expanding markets.
Recent Stories
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
More Stories From Business
-
China's mechanism for small, micro firms' financing generates results6 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's economy expected to grow 2 to 3 pct in 20256 minutes ago
-
Singapore's manufacturing output rises 9.1 pct in January6 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 20253 hours ago
-
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags12 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales12 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales12 hours ago
-
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects12 hours ago
-
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps13 hours ago