BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :China's mobile gaming market recorded a growth in revenue in the third quarter of this year (Q3), according to a recent industry report.

The sales revenue of the market reached about 55.5 billion Yuan (about 8.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the July-September period, up 9.

09 percent year on year, said the report released by CNG, a research institute on the gaming industry.

The revenue, however, saw a 0.85 percent decline from the second quarter, the report said.

The country's mobile gaming sector also expanded its presence in the overseas market in the three months. The overseas sales revenue of China-developed mobile games stood at about 5 billion Dollars between July and September, jumping 12.77 percent from the second quarter.