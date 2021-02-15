UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Mobile Phone Shipments Nearly Double In January

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:15 PM

China's mobile phone shipments nearly double in January

China's mobile phone shipments soared 92.8 percent year on year to 40.12 million units last month, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China's mobile phone shipments soared 92.8 percent year on year to 40.12 million units last month, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows.

The figure rebounded from a 12.

6 percent decline registered in December last year, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In January, a total of 40 new models were released into the market, up 17.6 percent year on year, according to the CAICT.

Domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments in January, hitting 33.73 million units and accounting for 84.1 percent of total shipments.

Smartphone shipments came in at 39.57 million units last month, surging 94.3 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China January December Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Rwanda launches COVID-19 vaccination: ministry

2 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Carry Out Over 10 Space Launches From Ba ..

4 seconds ago

Court Hearing for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Delay ..

5 seconds ago

Sixteen Killed, 5 Injured in Truck Rollover Accide ..

7 seconds ago

China's paper-making industry posts rising profits ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.