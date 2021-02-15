China's mobile phone shipments soared 92.8 percent year on year to 40.12 million units last month, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China's mobile phone shipments soared 92.8 percent year on year to 40.12 million units last month, data from the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) shows.

The figure rebounded from a 12.

6 percent decline registered in December last year, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In January, a total of 40 new models were released into the market, up 17.6 percent year on year, according to the CAICT.

Domestic brands continued to dominate mobile phone shipments in January, hitting 33.73 million units and accounting for 84.1 percent of total shipments.

Smartphone shipments came in at 39.57 million units last month, surging 94.3 percent year on year.