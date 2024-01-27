(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) China's mobile phone shipments rose 6.5 percent year on year to 289 million units in 2023, according to the China academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

5G phone shipments came in at 240 million units last year, increasing 11.9 percent on a yearly basis and accounting for 82.

8 percent of China's total mobile phone shipments in 2023, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market in 2023, with total shipments growing 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 231 million units.

A total of 406 domestic-brand new phone models were rolled out last year, up 5.5 percent year on year, CAICT data showed.

In December 2023 alone, the total mobile phone shipments reached roughly 28.28 million units, up 1.5 percent year on year, the data revealed.