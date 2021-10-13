UrduPoint.com

China's Motor Vehicle Population Reaches 390 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:34 AM

China's motor vehicle population reached 390 million as of September 2021, among which 297 million are automoes, data from the Ministry of Public Security showed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China's motor vehicle population reached 390 million as of September 2021, among which 297 million are automoes, data from the Ministry of Public Security showed.

The automobile driver population was recorded as 439 million, accounting for 92.14 percent of the country's total driver population, China daily reported.

In the third quarter of 2021, 8.

83 million motor vehicles were registered and 9.72 million people became new drivers.

A total of 76 cities have more than one million automobiles, seven cities more than last year. Eighteen cities saw their automobile population surpass three million, including Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Suzhou and Shanghai.

The automobile population of Beijing is over six million, and Chengdu and Chongqing exceeded five million each.

