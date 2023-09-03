Open Menu

China's Natural Gas Consumption Rises In First Seven Months

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China's natural gas consumption rises in first seven months

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :China's natural gas consumption rose steadily year on year in the first seven months of 2023 amid efforts to achieve green development, data from the country's top economic planner showed.

In the January-July period, apparent consumption of natural gas stood at 227.1 billion cubic meters, up 6.5 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

In July alone, apparent consumption of natural gas increased 9.6 percent year on year to 32.49 billion cubic meters.

