China's Natural Gas Consumption Rises In First Eight Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's natural gas consumption rose steadily year on year in the first eight months of 2023 amid efforts to achieve green development, data from the country's top economic planner showed.

In the January-August period, apparent consumption of natural gas stood at 259.

81 billion cubic meters, up 7.4 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

In August alone, apparent consumption of natural gas increased 11.1 percent year on year to 32.68 billion cubic meters.

