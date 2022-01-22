UrduPoint.com

China's Natural Gas Output Up 8.2 Pct In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 03:02 PM

China's natural gas output up 8.2 pct in 2021

China's output of natural gas increased by 8.2 percent year on year in 2021, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :China's output of natural gas increased by 8.2 percent year on year in 2021, official data showed.

Last year, the country's total natural gas output reached 205.3 billion cubic meters, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In December alone, natural gas output grew 2.3 percent year on year to 19.2 billion cubic meters.

The country had imported more natural gas in 2021, which went up 19.9 percent from a year earlier to 121.36 million tonnes, the data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

December Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato returns to rock music

Demi Lovato returns to rock music

12 minutes ago
 China's installed capacity of photovoltaic power t ..

China's installed capacity of photovoltaic power tops 300 mnl kw

23 seconds ago
 China's used car sales soar in 2021

China's used car sales soar in 2021

25 seconds ago
 Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir admitted to hospital agai ..

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir admitted to hospital again

28 seconds ago
 MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education a ..

MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education and justice; official

16 minutes ago
 Fists fly in Honduran Congress ahead of new presid ..

Fists fly in Honduran Congress ahead of new president's inauguration

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.