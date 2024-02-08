China's NEV Exports Up 27.1 Pct In January 2024: Association
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Exports of Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) maintained a robust trend last month, with 95,000 new energy passenger cars exported in January 2024, an increase of 27.1 percent year on year, according to data released Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Exports of Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs) maintained a robust trend last month, with 95,000 new energy passenger cars exported in January 2024, an increase of 27.1 percent year on year, according to data released Thursday by the China Passenger car Association.
Exported NEVs accounted for 26.8 percent of the nation's total exported passenger vehicles during the same month, the data showed.
"The scale advantage of China's new energy industry combined with growing market demand, means more Chinese-made new energy product brands are venturing abroad, with their recognition in international markets continuing to grow," the association said in a statement.
At the same time, increased recognition has been accompanied by Chinese carmakers continuously improving service networks overseas, all of which support Chinese NEV exports, it said.
Based on retail sales data, the price-friendly smaller-sized A0-class pure electric vehicles accounted for nearly 60 percent of Chinese-exported NEV sales in overseas markets last month, the association said, adding that the Shanghai-based SAIC reported better performance in Europe while BYD emerged as a competitive player in the southeast Asian market in January.
Recent Stories
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements
Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan
Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Electio ..
ECP permits journalists inside polling stations
Counting of ballot papers begins
Economy, democracy vital for a country's development, stability: Meher
Jan rebuts BNP statement on fake form 45
Polling concludes peacefully across KP
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris3 minutes ago
-
Economy, democracy vital for a country's development, stability: Meher8 minutes ago
-
PFC to take part in 3-day Las Vegas USA Expo37 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly advance as investors track company earnings36 minutes ago
-
Turkish flour producers hit record export figure in 20231 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally1 hour ago
-
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday1 hour ago
-
Consumer prices down 0.8% in China in January6 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open6 hours ago
-
China's PPI down 2.5 pct in January6 hours ago
-
China's CPI up 0.3 pct month on month in January6 hours ago