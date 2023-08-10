China saw a significant increase in the production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in July, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :China saw a significant increase in the production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in July, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed on Thursday.

The production of NEVs jumped 30.

6 percent year on year to 805,000 units last month, and sales rose 31.6 percent to 780,000 units. NEVs occupied a market share of 32.7 percent in July.

During the first seven months, NEV output was 4.59 million units, up 40 percent year on year, while sales reached 4.53 million units, rising 41.7 percent from a year ago. NEV exports skyrocketed 87 percent year on year to 101,000 units in July.