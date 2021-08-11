(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China more than doubled in the first seven months of the year as production and demand continued to recover, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Wednesday.

In the January-July period, NEV sales totaled nearly 1.48 million units, double the figure from the same period last year, the CAAM data shows.

NEV sales in China jumped to 271,000 units in July, up 160 percent year on year, while the country's NEV output surged 170 percent to 284,000 units.

The production and sales of NEVs in July both set new monthly records, the association said.

China will further promote the high-quality development of NEVs by advancing the integration of high-tech processes such as electrification and intelligent networking, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.