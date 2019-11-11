China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales and output posted continuous year-on-year growth in the January-October period amid broader downward pressure, industry data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales and output posted continuous year-on-year growth in the January-October period amid broader downward pressure, industry data showed.

The country saw a total of 947,000 NEV cars sold in the first 10 months of 2019, up 10.

1 percent year on year, while production rose 11.7 percent to 983,000 units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.

The broader automobile sector, however, saw the total car sales for the first 10 months decline by 9.7 percent year on year from the previous year, narrowing 0.6 percentage points from the January-September period.