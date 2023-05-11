BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales expanded 110 percent year on year to 636,000 units in April, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

NEV sales in the first four months totaled about 2.22 million units, increasing by 42.8 percent from a year ago.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 640,000 units last month, up 110 percent year on year, the data revealed.