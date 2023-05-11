UrduPoint.com

China's NEV Sales Surge 110 Pct In April

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's NEV sales surge 110 pct in April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales expanded 110 percent year on year to 636,000 units in April, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

NEV sales in the first four months totaled about 2.22 million units, increasing by 42.8 percent from a year ago.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 640,000 units last month, up 110 percent year on year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicle April From Million

Recent Stories

e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

23 minutes ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

54 minutes ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

2 hours ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.