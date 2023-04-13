BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales expanded 34.8 percent year on year to about 653,000 units in March, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

NEV sales in the first quarter totaled nearly 1.59 million units, increasing by 26.2 percent from a year ago.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 674,000 units last month, up 44.8 percent year on year.