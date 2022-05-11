(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales sustained rapid growth in April, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday.

Last month, the country sold 299,000 units of NEVs, surging 44.

6 percent year on year, the data showed.

NEV sales in the January-April period totaled 1.56 million units, soaring by 110 percent from a year ago.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's auto sales plunged 47.6 percent year on year to 1.18 million units last month.