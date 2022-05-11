UrduPoint.com

China's NEV Sales Surge 44.6 Pct In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:39 PM

China's NEV sales surge 44.6 pct in April

China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales sustained rapid growth in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales sustained rapid growth in April, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday.

Last month, the country sold 299,000 units of NEVs, surging 44.

6 percent year on year, the data showed.

NEV sales in the January-April period totaled 1.56 million units, soaring by 110 percent from a year ago.

Wednesday's data also showed that China's auto sales plunged 47.6 percent year on year to 1.18 million units last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicle April From Million

Recent Stories

Food Authority confiscates 4000 litres of counterf ..

Food Authority confiscates 4000 litres of counterfeit drinks in Khyber

2 minutes ago
 First unit of Karot Hydropower project becomes ope ..

First unit of Karot Hydropower project becomes operational

2 minutes ago
 China activates level-III emergency response for f ..

China activates level-III emergency response for floods

2 minutes ago
 UK to Introduce Life Sentence for Espionage - Repo ..

UK to Introduce Life Sentence for Espionage - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

23 minutes ago
 US won't let disinformation, lies come it's way wi ..

US won't let disinformation, lies come it's way with relationship with Pakistan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.