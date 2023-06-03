UrduPoint.com

China's NEV Sales Surge 82 Pct In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

China's NEV sales surge 82 pct in May

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China jumped 82 percent year on year in May, latest data from the China Passenger car Association (CPCA) showed.

A total of 483,000 NEVs were sold in China during May 1-28 period, according to the CPCA.

As of May 28 this year, retail sales of NEVs in China rose 43 percent year on year to a total of 2.33 million units, the CPCA said.

Meanwhile, retail sales of passenger vehicles added up to 7.29 million units, up 2 percent year on year.

The CPCA attributed the growth mainly to sales promotions during May Day holiday and consumption subsidy policies introduced by the central and local governments.

