UrduPoint.com

China's NEV Sales Surge In First Nine Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:37 PM

China's NEV sales surge in first nine months

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in the past three quarters of the year as the country's economy sustained stable growth momentum, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in the past three quarters of the year as the country's economy sustained stable growth momentum, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed Tuesday.

In the January-September period, NEV sales amounted to about 2.16 million units, up 190 percent year on year, the CAAM data showed.

In September alone, NEV production and sales reached approximately 353,000 and 357,000 units, respectively, both logging a year-on-year growth of 150 percent, the CAAM data showed.

The output and sales of NEVs in September both set new monthly records, the association said.

The NEV market penetration rate remained at 17.3 percent last month, with the penetration rate of NEV passenger vehicles reaching 19.5 percent, said the CAAM.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles September Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka drops charges against admiral over killi ..

Sri Lanka drops charges against admiral over killings

58 seconds ago
 Railway links China and Laos, carving out new int' ..

Railway links China and Laos, carving out new int'l passage

59 seconds ago
 PM mran Khan directs to declare a 'leopard preserv ..

PM mran Khan directs to declare a 'leopard preservation zone' in Margalla hills

4 minutes ago
 German, Russian Energy Agencies Sign Memorandum of ..

German, Russian Energy Agencies Sign Memorandum of Understanding - DENA

4 minutes ago
 AIOU exam to commence from Oct 18

AIOU exam to commence from Oct 18

4 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months ..

China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.