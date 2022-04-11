UrduPoint.com

China's NEV Sales Surge In March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 04:15 PM

China's NEV sales surge in March

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in March, helping the country's automotive market to accelerate its green transition, data from an industry association showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in March, helping the country's automotive market to accelerate its green transition, data from an industry association showed Monday.

Last month, the retail sales of NEVs in China expanded 137.6 percent year on year to 445,000 units, according to the China Passenger car Association (CPCA).

Chinese NEV manufacturers also reported strong wholesale figures in March, with 13 of them seeing their wholesales exceed 10,000 units.

China's leading NEV manufacturer BYD saw its wholesale figures reach 104,338 units, and Tesla China followed with 65,814 units last month, the CPCA said.

Data from the association also showed the retail sales of passenger cars in China declined 10.5 percent year on year to nearly 1.58 million units last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Car March Market From Industry Tesla Million

Recent Stories

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

13 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP ..

Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP as NA session begins

38 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interba ..

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

55 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

44 seconds ago
 Chinese striker determined to settle down at Vize ..

Chinese striker determined to settle down at Vizela

47 seconds ago
 Russian Rights Advocate Says 4 Captive Rosatom Emp ..

Russian Rights Advocate Says 4 Captive Rosatom Employees Returned From Ukraine

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.