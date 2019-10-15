(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Newly-added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms get from the financial system, stood at 2.27 trillion yuan (about 321 billion U.S. dollars) in September, up 138.

3 billion yuan from a year earlier, new data showed Tuesday.

In the first three quarters of 2019, total new social financing reached 18.74 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.28 trillion yuan from the same period last year, said the People's Bank of China.