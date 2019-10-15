UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's New Social Financing At 2.27 Trillion Yuan In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:53 PM

China's new social financing at 2.27 trillion yuan in September

Newly-added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms get from the financial system, stood at 2.27 trillion yuan (about 321 billion U.S. dollars) in September, up 138.3 billion yuan from a year earlier, new data showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Newly-added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms get from the financial system, stood at 2.27 trillion yuan (about 321 billion U.S. dollars) in September, up 138.

3 billion yuan from a year earlier, new data showed Tuesday.

In the first three quarters of 2019, total new social financing reached 18.74 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.28 trillion yuan from the same period last year, said the People's Bank of China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Same September 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

7 minutes ago

KP Govt decides to setup diagnostic centres for re ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Libya's Haftar on Gaddafi Son's Presidential Hopes ..

7 minutes ago

Libya Needs International Arms Embargo Lifted to F ..

7 minutes ago

Iqbal's vision to be major component of new Natio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.